Chilima’s political manouvers creeps into Malawi parliament

June 7, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Nsanje south west MP Joseph Chidanti Malunga on Wednesday decorated Vice-President Saulos Chilima for his bold decision  leave the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and not enter a leadership charade to challenge President Peter Mutharika at  the party convention slated for this month.

Flashback: Speaker Richard Msowoya welcomes State Vice President Saulos Chilima at Parliament

Chidanti hailed Chilima—who remains Vice-President until the end of his term next May—for deciding to leave the DPP so he can strategize on  his vision for Malawi that promoted love, peace, unity, compassion and knows no tribalism, nepotism and creed.

Speaking in parliament when he contributed on the K1.5 trillion national budget, Malunga described Chilima as a visionally leader who will redeem Malawi from what he called tatters of poverty.

“Chilima is a leader who wants to fix the divided nation, a nation so divided into tribal and regional lines, he is a leader born and educated here, a leader who puts Malawi first,” he said.

Malunga scorned President Mutharika for abandoning the World Nsanje Inland port, the colour dream project of his late brother, Bingu.

“In the run up to the election, he told us that soon after winning, he would jump into a helicopter and fly to Nsanje. Four years now, he is not talking about it,” he said.

Addressing the Chilima Movement, which for months has been calling for Mutharika to leave the stage to him to steer the DPP in 2019, the Vice-President thanked them for the courage and determination they had displayed despite all odds.

He would not, however, accept that his decision not to contest was a betrayal to the movement, opting not to speak on their behalf but describing their trust in him as humbling.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Mulanje South Bon Kalindo says the Chilima Movement will continue to back Chilima.

Kalindo said the  objective of the movement was to urge Chilima to be president of this country.

“We will not stop until we fulfill this agenda,” he said.

Another member of the movement Patricia Kaliati,  who is DPP national director of women, said she was happy with Chilima’s decision.

 

4 Comments on "Chilima’s political manouvers creeps into Malawi parliament"

Watenga zida zache wathawa
Guest
Watenga zida zache wathawa
The resignatiom of Ncilima will make dpp more stronger than before. He has smoked out himself. Ncilima politics is not like playing Chase. You don’t know how disappointedl your followers are. They can’t say it. Even mcp is very worried because they thought dpp would be divided through you. Chakwera is going to the toilet frequently. Watch out with kalindo he is going to match naked against you. NCILIMA END OF POLITICAL CARRIER Mcp please I beg you pick this baby Ncilima he has lost his mind. Ask him to be regional governor for Ntcheu. Just create that post. Which… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
21 minutes ago
Nachina
Guest
Nachina

Chilima is grossly overrated.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
Chimodzy
Guest
Chimodzy

Fellow Malawians we need to understand that no one person can transform this country..it will take EACH AND EVERYONE of us to do our part otherwise we will be disappointed and consider who ever is the president as a failure…

Our mindset is a problem.. i hope if at all Chilima gets to be the president he needs to emphasize on this …. change of mindset by each and every one of us….

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Sipwe
Guest
Sipwe

The fall of the Blue Party has started

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

