Malawians urged to have smaller families for better economy: Census launched

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe has said “go forth and multiply” might be poor advice for parents who want to ensure their descendants’ economic success.

Gondwe said in Lilongwe on Wednesday that Malawians need to “self-regulate to control having large families”.

He pointed out that huge families affect population “and the more it grows the lower the National per capital income leading to more poverty.”

Gondwe said this during the launch of the 2018 Population and Housing Census Publicity at Bingu International Convention Centre BICC in Lilongwe.

One likely explanation for this is that having fewer children allows parents to invest more in each child, and divide their wealth fewer ways. Consequently, the children can maintain the high socioeconomic status enjoyed by their parent.

Government, through the National Statistics Office (NSO), will in September this year conduct a Population and Housing Census to compile, analyse, publish and disseminate demographic, economic and social data information of all persons and their living quarters. The census is conducted every 10 years.

Gondwe, therefore, said the census will help the country have reliable data which is scientifically correct to help in planning of programmes that will have a socio-economic impact.

He added that people need to be provided with accurate information and the procedure to be followed during the exercise so that they should be in the know beforehand.

“Government is interested and has shown strong political will to ensure the successful implementation of the 2018 Population and Housing Census,” Gondwe said.

Gondwe pointed out that the country is experiencing rapid population growth and is projected to be around 18 million.

“Most of this population is youthful with 65 per cent under the age of 24 years. This situation puts a strain on the limited resources available. The health care and education systems for example have become increasingly expensive as more and more hospitals and schools needs to be built and more doctors, nurses and teachers have to be recruited and paid,” he stated

The Minister thanked United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for their coordinating role throughout the phases of the census and for your financial support towards the implementation of the 2018 Population and Housing Census.

He recognized the US Census Bureau for providing technical support for the preparations and continues to provide support during implementation, report writing and dissemination with financial support from USAID.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to DFID, USAID, Governments of Norway, Ireland, German and the UN family for the financial support you have offered in support of the 2018 Population Housing Census (PHC) and Standard Bank.’ Gondwe remarked.

Commissioner for National Statistical Office (NSO), Mercy Kanyuka said her office plans to implement an effective communication, publicity and information campaign which is essential for ensuring the success of the 2018 PHC.

She said the campaign aims at achieving public acceptance and cooperation; building trust about the confidentiality of census data, ensuring respondents that results would not be used against them in any way; sensitizing the public about the purpose of the census as well as to inform them of the type of information to be collected and its use.

“If properly implemented the publicity should achieve full cooperation of respondents and results should be made available to them in good time,” Kanyuka said.

The Census Project still has a funding gap of US$1.8 million and government has been funding the census for the past two financial years and has budgeted US$6.3 million in the 2018/19 financial year.

Malawi conducted the most comprehensive census in 1966. Other censuses were conducted in 1977, 1987, 1998 and 2008.

For the first time census enumerators will use tablets to record data instead of the traditional paper based questionnaire.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :