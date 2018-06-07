Moyale striker Muyaba fired from Malawi army

Moyale Barracks FC striker Khuda Muyaba has been fired from Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has fired for being absent without leave for three weeks after he abandoned Moyale Barracks and was reportedly spotted training with fellow military outfit Kamuzu Barracks.

MDF rules states that any soldier that does not report for duties for no reason for 21 days is absent without leave and faces dismissal.

“We have fired Muyaba as MDF soldier and not a football player for MDF team Moyale Barracks,” said MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya.

He said about his contract as a player it has to be dealt with by his club and the Football Association of Malawi [FAM].

