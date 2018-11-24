Chilonga tipped to be Commissioner for Lands: Mangani retires

November 24, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Commissioner for Lands Felix Mangani is going to retirement and   Principal Secretary for Lands Jane Chikaya Banda is pushing for Davie Chilonga to be the next commissioner, Nyasa Times understands.

Banda:  Pushing for Chilonga to be Commissioner

Banda  served as Solicitor General since 2012 but was redeployed to scandle riddled Ministry of Lands as Secretary for Lands.

The Lands Ministry is riddled with corruption allegations.

In the recent Cabinet reshuffle, President Peter Mutharika  dropped Anna Kachikho as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Planning  and replaced her with Jean Kalirani.

Now the battle is on who replaces Mangani.

Sources in the ministry said PS Banda ha svowed to push for her favourite Chilonga  who is also a Patror at Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is being projected as “Mr Clean” in the corruption puzzle at the ministry.

But sources say he has his own dirt.

According to his Linked page, Chilonga  has  MSc in Valuation and Land Surveying from University of Portsmouth, UK and is a graduate of University of Malawi-Polytechnic with BSc, Land Surveying.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Landless Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Landless
Guest
Landless

Euphemia Bota is now acting Commissioner and she is likely to get the jod as she has one foot in the booty

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes