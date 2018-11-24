Chilonga tipped to be Commissioner for Lands: Mangani retires

Commissioner for Lands Felix Mangani is going to retirement and Principal Secretary for Lands Jane Chikaya Banda is pushing for Davie Chilonga to be the next commissioner, Nyasa Times understands.

Banda served as Solicitor General since 2012 but was redeployed to scandle riddled Ministry of Lands as Secretary for Lands.

The Lands Ministry is riddled with corruption allegations.

In the recent Cabinet reshuffle, President Peter Mutharika dropped Anna Kachikho as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Planning and replaced her with Jean Kalirani.

Now the battle is on who replaces Mangani.

Sources in the ministry said PS Banda ha svowed to push for her favourite Chilonga who is also a Patror at Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is being projected as “Mr Clean” in the corruption puzzle at the ministry.

But sources say he has his own dirt.

According to his Linked page, Chilonga has MSc in Valuation and Land Surveying from University of Portsmouth, UK and is a graduate of University of Malawi-Polytechnic with BSc, Land Surveying.

