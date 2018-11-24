UTM has Diaspora Directorate in NEC,  veep post not in rank and file

The newly-registered UTM party led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima has become the first to create a post of Diaspora Directorate in its national executive committee to be elected that its first national convention slated for December 17 at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe.

UTM interim publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti-Malunga confirmed the development confirmed the development that unlike other parties which has external wing with their stand-alone structures, they would have a Diaspora Director in the main decision body.

Malunga also confirmed that UTM is not having the position of vice-president(s) like the situation in ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and erstwhile ruling People’s Party (PP) have VPs in all the four political regions of the country.

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), on the other hand, has the First and Second VPs shared between the North and the Southern regions, as its president comes from the Central Region.

Malunga said such vice president posts only creates elements of regionalism.

He said the convention will agree on the command structure and who is second in charge.

According to a notice of the convention, all those interested in contesting for positions must submit their nomination papers through a prescribed form that can be collected from the chairperson of the Elections Conference, Masankho Banda.

During the convention, besides electing office bearers, delegates are expected to ratify and adopt the party’s constitution, unveil its manifesto and also endorse a presidential candidate for May 21 2019 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :