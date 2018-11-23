Rangers hoping for Nomads upset in Fisd Cup: Nyasa BB qualify for semis to face Silver or KB

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Chipiku Premier League side Airborne Rangers are set to cause an upset to Be Forward Wanderers in a Fisd Challenge Cup quarter-final fixture on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium as Nyasa Big Bullets on Friday became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Bullets walloped Simama and Sons (Simso) Northern Region Football League outfit Chitipa U United 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre before their departure to Nairobi, Kenya Saturday for their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

The league champions-elect will now face winners between Silver Strikers and cup holders Kamuzu Barracks in the semis, following the draw held on Friday.

On Saturday the focus will be on the first winners of the competition in 2016, Wanderers who will face Rangers and expect to set up the semi-final clash with winners between Blue Eagles and Moyale Barracks.

Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira, whose side beat Dwangwa Town Hammers 3-0 on their way to the last-eight stage, said they are not underrating

The Nomads will be welcoming back their veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo who will be available for selection after serving his four-match ban for indiscipline.

On Sunday, Blue Eagles host last year finalists Moyale Barracks at Nankhaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :