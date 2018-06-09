Chilumpha says Ansah-led Malawi Electoral Commission does not inspire confidence for credible polls

Former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha also questioned the composition of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), saying it does not inspire confidence that it can conduct credible, free and fair elections next year.

Chilumpha faulted MEC because a majority of the commissioners were from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF).

“Moreover, the chairperson of the commission (Jane Ansah) is not only a DPP nominee, but has previously served as a member of the DPP government in the position of Attorney General. Not surprising, in its survey, the Afrobarometer found that two-thirds of Malawians polled do not trust MEC,” said Chilumpha.

Chilumpha, who leads the newly-formed political party, Assembly for Development and Democracy (ADD), said this in a presentation he made Wednesday, during an interface meeting 15 opposition political parties had with the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) in Blantyre.

In his paper titled ‘The need for new socio-economic midwifery in Malawi: A call by opposition political parties to Public Affairs Committee’, the former vice-president said the next year’s elections needed to be credible to ensure post-election peace.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa argued that the commission retains the confidence of stakeholders and the current commission was appointed in accordance with provision of the electoral laws.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) its in record calling for the resignation of Ansah for her failure to act on reports of violence and intimidation during the campaign during the recent by-elections.

MCP said the conduct of MEC in Mulanje South East constituency where ruling DPP launched terror attackd did not inspire hope that Ansah willl guide the nation to a credible 2019 Tripartite elections.

In an election that saw DPP winning the Milonde Ward, MCP said it was dissatisfied with the way the whole electoral process was conducted.

The party said Ansah’s condemnation of the acts of “creating no go zones” are nothing if they are not to be followed up by actions.

However, Ansah dismissed allegations that MEC has did nothing , saying she and all the commissioners were going around to see things for themselves and that no violence had been recorded in any of the polling centred.

She acknowledged receipt of complaints during the campaign period.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :