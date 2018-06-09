Mutharika asked to comment on Chilima accusations of DPP corruption, nepotism, tribalism

Malawians have taken up to social media platforms to ask President Peter Mutharika to respond to vice-president Saulos Chilima accusations of high level corruption, nepotism, cronyism and tribalism in his administration.

Some section of the society and various Malawians on social media fora feel there was need for a comprehensive and robust response to the accusations.

“It would be a pity to have these serious accusations responded to by (DPP regional governor for the south) [Charles] Mchacha or (DPP secretary general [Grazider] Jeffrey,” says Samuel Manyamba on Facebook.

Various columnists in the influential local papers are also asking the President to take the issues raised by Chilima.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy publicity secretary Zeria Chakale wondered why it had taken Chilima four years to discover that there was corruption, nepotism, cronyism and tribalism in government.

“Despite all the sacrifices that our forefathers made, our nation remains one of the poorest. Nepotism, cronyism and corruption are rampant and only those connected continue to benefit,” Chilima said at a news conference in Lilongwe.

“We must give this country a new lease of life. We must clean this country. We must drain the swamp.”

Chilima—who remains Vice-President until the end of his term next May— fell short of mentioning names of those responsible for the wrongdoing.

