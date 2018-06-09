Malawians have taken up to social media platforms to ask President Peter Mutharika to respond to vice-president Saulos Chilima accusations of high level corruption, nepotism, cronyism and tribalism in his administration.
Some section of the society and various Malawians on social media fora feel there was need for a comprehensive and robust response to the accusations.
“It would be a pity to have these serious accusations responded to by (DPP regional governor for the south) [Charles] Mchacha or (DPP secretary general [Grazider] Jeffrey,” says Samuel Manyamba on Facebook.
Various columnists in the influential local papers are also asking the President to take the issues raised by Chilima.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) deputy publicity secretary Zeria Chakale wondered why it had taken Chilima four years to discover that there was corruption, nepotism, cronyism and tribalism in government.
“Despite all the sacrifices that our forefathers made, our nation remains one of the poorest. Nepotism, cronyism and corruption are rampant and only those connected continue to benefit,” Chilima said at a news conference in Lilongwe.
“We must give this country a new lease of life. We must clean this country. We must drain the swamp.”
Chilima—who remains Vice-President until the end of his term next May— fell short of mentioning names of those responsible for the wrongdoing.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Mutharika asked to comment on Chilima accusations of DPP corruption, nepotism, tribalism"
Bingo don’t comment on that chilima was your vice so why didn’t he raise these issues then when he was acting as a vice president? To me it shows he is a failure as he was not able to execute his powers to fight corruption as such you don’t need to execute plain to social network demands as you are not ruled by social network ethics .
zeria Chakale kuganiziza mwa chikale, on many occasions Chilima has spoken out against corruption. A few months ago he spoke at Chanco about corruption, nobody commented. Whether it has taken him four years time has come for him to Speak. It took Malawians 30 years to say enough is enough to one-party rule. chilima has spoken and what he has said is the truth. The opposition has been telling you that, the donor community has lamented about corruption.
Grandpa can’t win elections next year
NOW FUNDS ARE BEING STOLEN FROM MACRA ESCOM MRA COUNCILS NOBODY SEEMS TO CARE—DPP OPPERATIVES !!