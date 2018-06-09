Law expert advises constitutional change to create permanent ministerial job for veep

A legal expert has proposed a Republican Constitutional amendment to create a permanent ministerial job for a State vice-president instead of leaving his fate at the mercy of a Head of State.

President Peter Mutharika is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle after this seating of parliament.

Vice president Saulos Chilima’s Disaster and Preparedness ministerial position is expected to be taken away from him after he announced he was resigning from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Justin Dzonzi of Justice Link said the situation in Malawi is complicated because the office of the veep is at the whim of the sitting president.

“The constitution should spell out the duties of the vice president, he should not be having delegations from the president as is the case now.” he said.

He said past experiences show that sitting presidents have a cat and mouse relationships with their second-incommand.

“As of now, the veep does not have a job, he is just a delegatee awaiting delegation from the delegator,” he said.

Dzonzi said this after Chilima said he was not contesting as a DPP presidential candidate because he did not want to be seen to be fighting with the owners of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Former president Bakili Muluzi had a cordial relationship with his vice Justin Malewezi until the third term issue arose.

However, Bingu wa Mutharika had an ice and rocky relationship with his vice presidents; Cassim Chilumpha and Joyce Banda.

