Chilumpha trashes Malawi judiciary
Former vice president Cassim Chilumpha has been ranting at the judiciary, saying the courts serve their own interests not the interests of the people.
Chilumpha, a lawyer by profession and senior counsel, was reacting to the Monday’s Constitutional Court ruling on the election case which annulled the May 21 tripartite elections and called for a fresh election in five months time.
The court also reinstated Dr. Saulos Chilima as state vice president and said Malawi should adopt the 50+1 voting system.
But Chilumpha faulted the court for its ruling and said President Peter Mutharika is right to appeal against the ruling.
“Courts are not bigger than Malawi. Courts are supposed to serve the people not themselves,” said Chilumpha.
Chilumpha said Chilima should not have accepted the court sanctioned reinstatement to his position on moral ground.
However, some Malawians in social media platforms say Chilumpha has an axe to grind with the courts after the High Court disqualified him during the May 21 presidential election.
Others said Chilumpha's political life is over and he might have been seeking attention from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resuscitate his political life.
Cassim as you know Nkotakota is well down for its chaamba. For a lawyer to speak on in manner you have about the Judiciary you must be on chaamba, for there is no logic in your argument. Are you saying Peter Mutharika is higher than Malawi. Judiciary and Presidency are 2 separate equal wings of government. Do not talk your fundamentalist nonsense to endear yourself to Peter Mutharika.
Why did the court not consider the MEC set rules on solving grievances as advanced by Kaphale
Because real Judges don’t allow to play the UNJUST ball…
I think you’re lost Mr. Please if you don’t have something to comment on, silence is your new song.
mkuluyu doesn’t know how to play his political cards.
when Bingu and Muluzi crashed, he sided with the loosing side Muluzi. That was a time Bingu desperately needed support to stat DPP.
only to join DPP after UDF refused him the presidency.
Achitsiru awanso, ma Lawyer a expired okha okhawo ngati APM.
Cassim Chilumpha is right these five judges are serving the opposition and Peter has the right to appeal and God will fight for peter .
I hope you mean god with a small “g” NOT the God enafe we praise
Which God will fight for thieves? God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob or Baal?
He is just siding with the gentleman he endorsed. Please do not forget this fact!!
Openga uyu osamunvera
Sour grapes Mr Chilumpha, just disappear into oblivion please nkhalamba zones tattoos nazo
Lawyers that lived on fleecing the nation and condoned corruption cry on foul. Malawi will never be the same. In fact a man like you should be investigated for past wrong. It seems like you are a bitter old man. When someone has a right to appeal it does not make the judges that passed the verdict evil. As a lawyer you should know better. Let the president appeal and if a different court will come to a different conclusion that’s OK. Go and enjoy your retirement if you have any. Malawian politicians thought this is their kingdom, they could… Read more »