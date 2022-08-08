Chimthere earns Fide Master title

Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere became the first Malawian player to earn a title at the 44th World Chess Olympiad when he drew against Zambian highly rated player Timothy Kabwe (2248) in round 10 of the Olympiad.

Chimthere needed a minimum score of 6 points in nine games to earn the Fide Master title and he did just that after sharing the spoils with Kabwe on Board four.

He becomes the forth player in Malawi to get the title which is just two steps away from the Grandmaster title after Gerald Mphungu, Joseph Mwale and Chitetso Chipanga who already got the title.

Speaking after earning the title, the Police Inspector dedicated the new title to his boss Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu and Police Commissioners whom he said have been encouraging him to represent the nation and the service well.

“I have been getting encouraging text messages from the IG and Commissioners and I wanted to thank them by getting a title for my country,” said Chimthere.

Malawi has a chance to secure a second title on the last day, Tuesday if debutant Stanford Chiwambo earn half a point against Ghana in the last round. He will become Candidate Master if he wins or draw.