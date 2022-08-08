Malawi ladies chess team roasts Cameroon

They may be indomitable in football but when it comes to the brain game they can be vulnerable. That’s exactly what the Malawi ladies chess team has proved after roasting Cameroon 4-0 in round 10 of the World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.

Led by Fide Master Linda Chaononga the Malawi ladies proved too hot for Cameroon, beating them on all boards to make it three wins, two draws and five loses.

As the ladies destroyed Cameroon, neighbouring Zambia spoiled the party mood, edging Malawi men 2.5 to 1.5 in round 10 of the Open Section.

However, it was a brave fight by the Malawi side which was up against a tough Zambian side comprising two International Masters, a Fide Master and a highly rated player.

Fide Master Joseph Mwale and Candidate Master Joseph Nyambalo restricted the two International Masters from getting full points by forcing draws with Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere earning the much needed half a point on Board four.

Before Monday’s loss, the men’s side had gone two games undefeated after crashing Bhutan 4-0 before edging Palestine by 2.5 points to 1.5.

The competition ends Tuesday with the final 11th round scheduled for the morning hours before the official closing ceremony in the evening.

Malawi men will end their campaign on the Open Section with a game against Ghana with the ladies lining up against Liberia.