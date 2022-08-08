High Court maintains Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has thrown out an application by opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) favoured Leader of Opposition candidate George Chaponda who asked the court to lift a court injunction which maintained Kondwani Nankhumwa as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

This means the court has sustained the injunction that was sought by MP Weleni Chilenga and others in a case where they are challenging the appointment of Chaponda as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

The Judge has trashed the arguments put forward by Chaponda and Chpungu that there no triable issues in their case.

“In view of the foregoing and by reason thereof, the justice of the case weighs heavily in favour of granting the order of interlocutory injunction being sought by the 23rd Claimant.

“Accordingly, the 3rd Application is granted and its validity will last until the determination of the main action herein or a further order by the Court,” said Nyirenda in his determination.

The Judge has further noted that since the case involves the Leadership of Opposition in Parliament, the court is the view that the matter must determined as soon as possible within applicable rules.

The DPP which is the second defendant applied to the court to have the case discontinued.

The Judge has set the 18th August as the date to hear the new application.

