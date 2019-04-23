Chimulirenji ends North campaign trail with Likoma: ‘I have convinced people to vote DPP’

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji believes he has convinced people from the northern region to re-elect President Peter Mutharika and the DPP in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections from his campaign trail in the region.

While in the north, Chimulirenji visited Mzimba, Rumphi, Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Chitipa and ended his campaign tour in Likoma island.

“The North is now geared to vote DPP,” he said.

“I have mounted an effective campaign and victory is ours,” said Chimulirenji, who is also DPP campaigner-in-chief.

In his speeches while in the north, Chimulirenji assured people of continued developments such as provision of portable water, school blocks, graded and tarmac roads and other developments which spurs social economic and livelihood improvement.

Winding up the campaign tour in Likoma Island, Chimulirenji, who travelled on a boat – without life jackets – said DPP is geared to improve transport sector especially to the island.

“We will ensure your transportation problems are over. Government is aware that you do take long time to travel across the lake we are ending this problem once for all, that is why we a re building a jetty as one way of ending this problem,” he said.

“We will also ensure of improving health sector so that people here don’t go to Nkhata Bay to refer complicated cases,” said Chimulirenji.

DPP running mate said President Peter Mutharika deserves a second term: “Professor Mutarika has delivered and should be re-elected.”

Chimulirenji, 56, is serving as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development. He served as deputy minister for Defence before the latest Cabinet reshuffle took him to his present portfolio.

His appointment as running mate was widely thought to counter State Vice-President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima’s momentum as the latter guns for the presidency in the election. Ironically, both candidates come from Ntcheu, and coincidentally, from the same constituency.

Chimulirenji studied business administration and once worked with the then Ministry of Works. He was running a construction company when he joined newly formed DPP in 2005 under the stewardship of former president, the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He is also the party’s campaign director, a position he was elected to at the party’s national convention in 2018.

