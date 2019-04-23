Fire guts Chipiku stores  as looters empty shop

April 23, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Fire has razed down Chipiku stores wholesale in Kasungu as looters took advantage of the situation to loot goods in the adjacent Chipiku local shop.

People watch as flames and smoke billowing from the roof at Chipiku stores in Kasungu

All the goods and property in the wholesale shop has been gutted by the raging fire so too the building.

However, the nearby just opened Chipiku local shop was not much affected by the fire but looters swiftly emptied the shop of anything their hands could lay on.

It took hours for the firefighters to come, long after the fire had already caused the damage as the fire engine was called from Lilongwe.

There are reports that the fire engine delayed because President Peter Mutharika was holding a whistle-stop campaign tour in Dowa and Ntchisi and stopped in the middle of the busy M1 road at Mponela in Dowa to talk to the people.

The fire engine was not allowed to pass through because the Head of State was talking to the people in the middle of the busy road.

Questions also arise as to why councils do not have their own fire-fighting engines.

As of now, owners of the Chipiku stores are counting the costs of the fire damage.

3
Payoniya
Guest
Payoniya

Fodya eti…galimoto ichokere Ku Lilongwe kukazimisa moto Ku Kasungu..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Boncholi
Guest
Boncholi

Pitala Pitala pitala, ndakuitana kangati?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 minutes ago
Prophet Mborol
Guest
Prophet Mborol

Drivers of ambulances ,fire and any emergency vehicles. ,please leave out these politicians cheating people .You have to save lives and property. Look now,we have lost just because of someone afuna ganyu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 minutes ago

