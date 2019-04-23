Worlec deplores women marginalisation in politics

Women Legal Resource Centre (Worlec) has deplored marginalisation of women in politics, saying full and equal women participation is a prerequisite for democratic governance.

Worlec Nsanje District Women Enhanced Active Citizenship and Economic Empowerment Project Officers Facio Gavern expressed the sentiments on Sunday during a political debate Worlec organised with support from Dan Church Aid in Chigumukire Ward in Nsanje Central Constituency.

He attributed the marginalisation of women to discriminatory cultural practices and disproportionately low access to quality education, healthcare and resources.

Gavern said the country is now in the official 60-day campaign period when candidates are selling their manifesto.

He, thus, asked the candidates to listen to women in critical issues concerning them so that they make efforts to address the issues.

The debate attracted three shadow Ward councilllors for Chigumukire Ward namely Kafumphe Dzowa of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Halmiton Tembo of UTM Party and Hinest Sande of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The debate was highly patronised by women and youth who firm the majority of voters at national level.

