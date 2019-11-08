Chimulirenji hails freedom of worship: ‘Faith leaders should be agents of integrity’

State vice-president Everton Chimulirenji has hailed the peaceful co-existence among religious organisations, and asked faith leaders to help build a peaceful nation where people of different religious beliefs work together to fight poverty.

Chimulirenji said this when he opened the two day summit in Malawi of World Leaders Association, a multi-professional global network of leaders.

The summit is being held at Scenic events Centre in Blantyre.

He called on delegates to be agents of integrity and excellence in order to effectively impact lives assuring to safeguard the freedom of worship Malawi is enjoying.

Chimulirenji assured the gathering that Malawi government has built a good relationship because the President is a God fearing man.

He urged the leaders to be people of integrity and excellence.

Malawi is known as a God-fearing nation—although the Republican Constitution, which is supposed to articulate such proclamations does not say so.

The Constitution guarantees freedom of worship but does not mean Malawi is a Christian or Muslim or otherwise—as it is, Malawi is a secular nation.

