Zampira Spain trip winners say Champions League experience memorable

Two football fans – Kondwani Kandonga and William Chitsulo – who won TNM plc’s Pokopoko Ndi Zampira Promotion’s all paid for trip to watch a Uefa Champions League match between Real Madrid and Turkish team Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, have said it was a memorable experience they will live to cherish.

Initially, the two were expected to watch the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Nou Camp on October 26 but the match was postponed due to violence in Catalonia, Barcelona’s home and TNM sponsored the duo to watch a Uefa Champions League match.

“Watching live with Real Madrid and Galatasaray play in Uefa Champions League was a great experience that I will never forget,”Kandonga said.

Chitsulo said watching live football at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium was a thrilling experience.

“It was amazing atmosphere of Santiago Bernabeu. it was like a dream,”he said.

TNM public relations and sponsorship manager Limbani Nsapato, who accompanied the two to Spain, said the TNM Super League sponsors were proud to have made the two supporters’ dreams come true.

Galatasaray maintained their poor performance and were beaten 6-0 by the Spanish giants in a Group A match.

Real Madrid took control of the match from the start as two early goals by Rodrygo along with goals by Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema made it 4-0 in the first half.

Rodrygo and Benzema scored again in the second half and the match ended 6-0.

Galatasaray are eliminated in the group stages while Real Madrid increased their point tally to seven and are sitting in second spot.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :