Chimulirenji says loss of 21 people is national tragedy: K6.3m to support Kampepuza accident affected families

Minister of Civic Education and President Peter Mutharika’s running mate, Everton Chimulirenji has described the death of 21 people who lost their lives in a road accident at Kampepuza in Ntcheu on Friday as a great loss to the nation.
Delivering a message of condolence from President Peter Mutharika at Nkonde village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Champiti in Ntcheu on Saturday, Chimulirenji said the President is saddened and shocked with the death of the 21 people.
“As government we are shocked with this great loss. For development activities to take place, a country needs people like the ones we have lost. Losing 21 people at once is a big blow to the nation,” said Chimulirenji, the Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.
The Minister was speaking during burial ceremony of 11 people from Nkonde village said it was sad and painful for a village to lose 11 people at once.
“This is a sad development for people of Nkonde. The President is sending out a message of condolence to you all and all the affected families that have lost their loved ones during the tragedy,” he said.
He announced that government has since supported the affected families with K 6.3 million to the bereaved families where each family got K 50,000 for coffin and K 250,000 for other funeral arrangements and related costs.
About 17 people were killed on spot in an accident at Kampepuza Market in Ntcheu on Friday morning after a truck carrying relief maize from Dodma rammed into the crowd at the market and injuring several others in process.
Four others died some hours later in the course of receiving medical treatment at Ntcheu district hospital and Kamuzu central hospital where they were referred for further treatment.
Meanwhile, Police Publicist for Ntcheu, Hastings Chigalu and Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Joshua Malango have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 21.
Currently, 22 people are still admitted to Ntcheu and Kamuzu Central Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.
On Friday the President directed that Cabinet Ministers should preside over burial of the 21 people in Ntcheu.
Police have since arrested the driver of the truck whose registration number was CA 1152 and is yet to be charged.
According to the burial program for Ministers, Chimulirenji presided over the burial of 11 people at Nkonde village in TA Champiti, Ministere of Industry Trade and tourism , Francis Kasaila was at Kalimwayi village in TA Kwataine, while Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu and Minister of Lands, Jean Kalirani presided over the burial ceremonies in other Traditional Authorities that were involved.
Kodi afa ndi madzi ku Nsanje tiwapepesa ndi zingati?
How are
you convinced ? can you pls explain
Good representation from Chimulilenji. He has been on the ground since yesterday and proved he is representing poor village people – akutiimilira ifeyo anthu amene sitiyankhula chizungufe.
Pepani anamalira onse, pepani amfedwa onse ambuye mulungu akufungatilire ndi kukutonthozani
On a side note we need to do something on the level of poverty in Malawi, after 54 years nyumba zokhala wanthu zisamaoneke chonco
Who is the owner of the truck? Is he a member of DPP?
The National tragedy is that the government has failed to build effective dykes , has failed to come up with a plan to prevent this tragedy, we all know the lower shire is susceptible to floods year in year out but have done nothing constructive to protect the citizens of the lower shire……… that is the national tragedy1
I am now convinced: Chimulirenji can make a very good vice-president osati, zina zija..
chifukwa chothamangira ku maliro???
How does kupereka ndalama zathu kumaliro connect with the vice presidency of this country? Are you sane? Mukadzamutumiza kuti akatiyimile akadzikakhudzako maliro mitu yoyima iyi
Nanga tsono awa achipani cha mwazi ndi mahule anawauza ndi ndani kuti athamange ndi ma bokosi 30?
inaso truck yagunda minibus ca mu nguludi, azimai a cikatolika ena amwalila ena ali ku cipatala kuvulala zedi
dzana litali truck inagunda ,kusamila minibus Fr mangwiyo one of the deceased, cilazulo
dzulo truck yagunda stationary minibus , ovulala omwalila angapo a katolika. ntcheu.
mwina a bwana DAUSI atha kunenapo iyi ya ncheuyi dzulo kuti anaona zotani mmene zimacitika.
mlungu watha ana anabedwa ku ncheu galimoto la joji malenya,nakhumwa inali pambuyo pa car yotenga anao…
ZIKOMO