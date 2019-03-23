UTM launches manifesto in style: Chilima upbeat of Malawi transformation

UTM Party launched its elections manifesto in Dowa Saturday afternoon with a promise of a better Malawi for everyone especially people living in rural areas.

Presiding over the launch by its presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima who is also State Vice President, the party launched the manifesto in grand style.

Chilima lit up a torch to symbolize a new and bright future for the country under the UTM government.

He also gave out copies of the manifesto to people representing different groups of society like youths, business owners, women, the elderly, chiefs and religious leaders.

Several party members made presentations on various topics that the manifesto is addressing.

Chilima said his government will open doors to youth development and more job opportunities.

“Let me tell you that the youth cabinet portfolio in my government is mine because I know just exactly what we want to do to the youths of this country. There will be more job opportunities for the youths,” said Chilima to the ulululation of the crowd.

He also said his UTM government will improve on the conditions of civil servants.

“I should also say that even this ministry, it will be mine. We know what we need to do to improve the conditions of civil servants including their salaries. We started this already and most of them know the strides we made,” said Chilima.

Chilima was forced to leave early to rush to Ntcheu where 21 people were killed in a road accident on Friday at Kampepuza when a truck crashed vehicle and people who had gathered for a market day.

At the start of his speech Chilima observed a minute of silence for the road accident victims and also the 56 people who died because of flash floods which the country experienced two weeks ago.

The launch was attended by top UTM and its alliance partner Aford top gurus.

