Chilima condoles Ntcheu accident victims

March 23, 2019 James Nthondo - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Vice President Saulos Chilima drove all the way from Dowa to Ntcheu late Saturday afternoon to condole families who lost loved ones in a fatal accident at Kampepuza in the district on Friday morning.

Chilima: My heartfelt condolences

Chilima consoling the bereaved

Chilima and UTM officials at the funeral

Chilima who was launching his UTM party manifesto and campaign in Dowa earlier in the day had to leave early for Ntcheu to condole the families.

He started his speech at Dowa with a one minute of silence in memory of the accident victims and also the 56 people who died due to flash floods two weeks ago.

He told the huge gathering at Dowa that he was not going to speak for a longer time as he had to drive the 260 kilometer journey to Ntcheu.

In Ntcheu he was joined by his runningmate in the May elections Dr Michael Usi, UTM patron Noel Masangwi and UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati.

Chilima visited about four villages until dusk where he condoled them on their loss.

He said he was shocked with the deaths from the accident on Friday and prayed to God to receive the souls of those who died.

“It is disheartening to hear that one village has lost as much as 12 people at a go. This is a huge loss and we can only pray to God to comfort the bereaved families, ” said Chilima.

Mesimadzi
Guest
Mesimadzi

Maliyeliyeee chani? Iyitu ndi ngozi osamachita za ulukhu ayi.

Hassan nkhata
Guest
Hassan nkhata

That’s Ubuntu

Heaven knows
Guest
Heaven knows

President nde ameneyu… president azikhala wa mphanvu osati zina zija

Muna
Guest
Muna

Za m’mbuyo mwalendo. Kukafika ku maliro ndi usiku anzanu anathamanga dzulo – achezera konko ndi anamalira ndikuika maliro. Sorry, Chiima. Not a good week for UTM.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Wow, this man made it to Ntcheu after launching his manifesto? I am impressed.

Apumbwa
Guest
Apumbwa

This is really sad.
having said that, the houses in the background speak volumes on the level of poverty in Malawi

