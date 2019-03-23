Chilima condoles Ntcheu accident victims

Vice President Saulos Chilima drove all the way from Dowa to Ntcheu late Saturday afternoon to condole families who lost loved ones in a fatal accident at Kampepuza in the district on Friday morning.

Chilima who was launching his UTM party manifesto and campaign in Dowa earlier in the day had to leave early for Ntcheu to condole the families.

He started his speech at Dowa with a one minute of silence in memory of the accident victims and also the 56 people who died due to flash floods two weeks ago.

He told the huge gathering at Dowa that he was not going to speak for a longer time as he had to drive the 260 kilometer journey to Ntcheu.

In Ntcheu he was joined by his runningmate in the May elections Dr Michael Usi, UTM patron Noel Masangwi and UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati.

Chilima visited about four villages until dusk where he condoled them on their loss.

He said he was shocked with the deaths from the accident on Friday and prayed to God to receive the souls of those who died.

“It is disheartening to hear that one village has lost as much as 12 people at a go. This is a huge loss and we can only pray to God to comfort the bereaved families, ” said Chilima.

