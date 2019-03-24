DPP’s Mchacha in fierce verbal tirade against Chakwera, JB and Chilima

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor (South) Charles Mchacha who is also Deputy Minister for Homeland and Security on Saturday turned a government function into a political rally with fierce verbal tirade against political opponents.

Mchacha took to the podium to attack Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera and State Vice-President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima labelling them as thieves.

Mchacha made the attack at Nyambadwe Primary School Ground in Blantyre where President Peter Mutharika visited and presented relief items to flood victims.

In his speech, monitored on state broadcaster MBC Television, the DPP Governor accused Chakwera of stealing ‘Tithes’ during his tenure of office as President of the Assemblies of God Church in Malawi.

Mchacha repeated that MCP will never rule the country again because it is a party that comprises of killers and governed by a ‘Thief’.

He said the MCP has further made matters worse by going into an alliance with former president Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP).

He, however, did not spare Banda and Chilima from accusations and attacks.

Mchacha accused Banda of swindling money realised from the selling of the Presidential jet between 2012 and 2014 of her rule.

He finally turned to Chilima —who quit DPP in June and declared he will challenge his boss, Mutharika, on the presidential ballot in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections—accusing him of receiving a salary and Veep benefits while not reporting for duties hence points at Mutharika’s DPP government as corrupt.

The firebrand Mchacha has been on record making verbal attacks on female politicians, especially those affiliated to UTM which predominantly comprises former DPP functionaries.

