Chimulirenji tours floods devastated areas in Zomba: ‘Govt will provide relief items’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential runningmate, who is also Minister of Civic Education, Everton Chimulirenji on Sunday had a busy day when he toured floods devastated areas in some parts of Zomba.

Floods destroyed 29 000 and killed 6 people in the district.

Speaking at 6 Miles in the area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in the district, Chimulirenji assured people that government will provide them with food, shelter, utensils and blankets..

Chimulirenj, who was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Homeland and security Charles Mchacha, Director of operations Mwayi Kamuyambeni, Deputy Director of operations Brave Mkwezalamba and senior government officials distributed plastic pales, blankets, rice , plates and salt.

“The President is very concerned with the situation and has meanwhile directed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs under the Ministry of Homeland Security to urgently mobilise and coordinate emergency relief services to those affected,” he said.

Chimulirenji said Mutharika is assuring all those affected that his government will do all it can to assist those affected by the heavy rains and floods.

The President is also calling upon all well-meaning individuals and organisations both local and international, including faith-based relief agencies, to join government in providing relief to the affected Malawians.

In his remarks, Zomba District Commissioner Emmanuel Bambe has urged responsible offices to ensure transparent and accountability in distribution of relief activities.

