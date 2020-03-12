Chimulirenji uses state vice presidency security detail

Government has not withdrawn the state vice presidency security detail for Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events Everton Chimulirenji, a month after the Constitutional Court fired him from the position.

Chimulirenji has made few public appearance since hE ceased to hold the office of the state vice president and Dr Saulos Chilima reverted to the position.

He arrived for the launch of irrigation scheme in Chikhwawa on Wednesday with six armed police officers.

Some of them had the high tech security communication devices which are reserved for the security detail for the Head of State or the second-in-command.

Chimulirenji’s vehicle was in front while that carrying the police officers trailed closely behind.

However, other cabinet ministers who were present at the function had only one police escort.

Meanwhile, the State has also provided a security officer for the United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi.

Sources said the government has also provided police officers to guard his house.

