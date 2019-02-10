Chimulirenji vows ‘not to be like Chilima’: Understands the difference between a vice and deputy president

President Peter Mutharika’s running mate in the May 2019 tripartite elections, Everton Chimulirenji has described the Office of the Vice President as complementary to the Office of the President, vowing to respect the presidency at all times.

Chimulirenji was speaking for the first time on Friday when Mutharika addressed a multitude of people at Sanjika Palace entrance after being chosen as the party’s running mate by Mutharika.

President Mutharika had fallout with his Vice Chilima, who dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to lead UTM Party, with the President accusing the Veep of being power hungry. Chilima is contesting as president of UTM in the coming elections.

In his remarks, Chimulirenji did not mince words but to appreciate Mutharika for choosing him the running mate amid well qualified people in the DPP and the country at large.

“I promise to respect the President and his office throughout my tenure as Vice President and never to aspire for the position of Presidency or speak against the President,” Chimulirenji said.

This was in an apparent reference to the fallout that had happened last year (2018) between Mutharika and Chilima.

In his address, President Mutharika advised all political parties in the country to engage in civilized politics ahead of May elections.

He said the campaign period will come and go but Malawi will remain, hence the need for clean politics for the betterment of the country.

On the running mate he has chosen, Mutharika said he had settled for Chimulirenji because he is a humble, hardworking and patriotic man.

He added that Chimulirenji has been there for the party during thick and thin times.

Besides, he highlighted that the position of Vice President requires delegation and does not mean a co-president unless one is a deputy president.

The President also promised that in the next five years, he will continue implementing various development projects his government started in 2014 to make Malawi a developed nation.

Mutharika said he looked forward to five more years of improving the economy, businesses, quality of life, creating a skilled Malawi, opening new companies, creating more jobs for the youth, industrialising Malawi and empowering farmers, among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :