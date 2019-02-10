Tiya Somba, Banda  go unopposed at Sulom polls

Aspiring Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president who currently holds the position of Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda and General Secretary Williams Banda will go unopposed at the much awaited Sulom polls scheduled for next month.

According to a statement released by Sulom, all the 16 Super League clubs nominated Somba Banda and Banda in their respective positions they are vying for.

The statement indicates that three candidates namely Major Gilbert Mitawa, Aggrey Khonje and Albert Mtungambera Harawa will compete for the position of Vice President.

Four candidates will compete for the position of Vice General Secretary and these are Thoko Chazema, Aggrey Bondo Khonje, Zacharia Nyaleza Nyirenda and Muhammad Seleman.

Chifundo Makande, Malinda Chinyama and Ernest Mangani are looking up to grab the position of Treasurer while Muhammad Selemani, Chimwemwe Chithope and David Kanyenda are vying for the position of Legal Advisor.

Six people namely Charles Manyungwa, Henzie Banda, Micheal Chamaere, Allie Mwachande, Chimwemwe Nyirenda and Titha Mandiza will compete as Executive Members.

Meanwhile, as per Sulom Constitutional requirement, all aspiring candidates for the position of President to Legal Advisor are being reminded to make a non-refundable deposit of cash amounting to K100,000 into Sulom account and those vying for the position of executive member need to make a deposit of K50,000.

