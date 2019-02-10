Catholic Women Organization launches strategic plan to address gender-based violence, rights violation

The Malawi chapter for Catholic Women Organization (CWO) launched a strategic plan on Saturday to guide the grouping in implementing activities to address gender based violence and other challenges women and other vulnerable groups of people face in the country.

The launch was held in Chinsapo, a high density resdintial area on the outskirts of Malawi’s Capital Lilongwe.

WCO is a Worldwide organization within the influential Roman Catholic Church which binds all manner of the church’s women in pursuing their spiritual, social, economic and political rights.

The outgoing WCO National Chairperson Dr Elizabeth Meke said the strategic plan will help build the spirit of responsibility and deepen the faith in catholicism among members of the organization in Malawi.

“Our activities include coming together to pray for one another, cheering the sick, promoting women’s rights and assisting other vulnerable groups. We believe the strategic plan will make us more eager in implementing these activities so that we are having an impact in the community,” she told journalists after the launch of the plan.

“Most importantly, we want to deepen the faith of our members in God and the church which is waning because of gender based violence and other challenges they encounter in their daily lives”.

According to Meke, the development of the CWO strategic plan was a consultative process involving all relevant stakeholders in the church and done in review of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi strategic framework, diocesan strategic plans and other church related documents.

The plan, among other things, will also ensure that CWO has effective, efficient and sustainable policies of leadership and financial management for accountability and transparency.

Meke emphasized that all structures of WCO at national, diocesan, deanery, parish and small christian community levels will be involved in the implementation of the strategic plan.

Taking his turn, National Chaplain of WCO Father Vincent Mwakhwawa urged the organisation’s structures to remain focused in their work in order to achieve the objectives of the strategic plan.

“It is important that women groups such as CWO come up with a strategic plan because it gives them new approaches of dealing with various problems around them. The world is changing fast and the challenges are becoming sophisticated as well,” he noted.

Father Mwakhwawa said the church will continue providing a platform to women to enable them exercise their rights and leadership potential.

His remarks were corroborated by the Chairperson of National Laity Council Dr John Paul who was also present at the launch of the strategic plan.

