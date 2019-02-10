Woman gives birth under tree: Safemotherhood in Malawi

A woman has given birth under a tree at Mpala Health Centre in Mulanje after a nurse on duty allegedly sent her back to her home for reporting late to the maternity ward.

Member of parliament for the area Naomi Chilekwa said the woman had gone to the health centre around 3am but the nurse on duty allegedly started shouting and insulting her for going to the health centre late.

“The situation is very tense here. People are mobilizing themselves to deal with the nurse. The woman successfully delivered under a tree with the help of her relations,” said the legislator.

Director of health and social services in Mulanje Dr. Alinafe Kalanda said the authorities have sent a fact finding mission to the area to find out what really happened.

“I can only comment after I get a report on the issue from our officers who have gone to the health centre,” said Kalanda.

This comes at a time when the government banned traditional birth attendants in order to force women deliver in hospitals as way of reducing the high mortality rate in the country.

