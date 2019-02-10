Splinter Chewa group  elects Cheif Lundu as patron: Gawa Undi not recognised

A break-away grouping from the Chewa Cultural Heritage has elected paramount chief Lundu as its patron and says it does not recognize Kalonga Gawa Undi as its leader in Malawi.

The splinter grouping, Bwalo la Achewa met on Saturday in Dowa where they also elected senior chief Kalonga as deputy to the controversial and politically biased Lundu.

Chief Kaomba was elected director of chiefs.

But chief Lukwa of Kasungu has described the grouping as illegal, saying all Chewas in Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi are under their king, the Zambia-based Gawa Undi.

Lundu said he has been elected the leader of all Chewas in Malawi because he is the head of the tribe the whole country.

Some analysts say Lundu, a confessed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sympathizer has sought money to cause confusion in the Chewa tribe after noting that most chewa traditional leaders rally behind the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) parties.

“Kalonga Gawa Undi has no powers in Malawi,” said Lundu after his election.

Kaomba is seen as a mere fortune seeker and seizes any opportunity to make money.

