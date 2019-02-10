When God causes confusion in the camp of the enemies

The bible has explained very well that God’s children do not have to fear anything because the eyes and ears of the Lord are upon them and at the same time the face of the Lord is against them who do evil, to cut off the remembrance of them from the earth (Psalms 34:16-16).

When God is on a rescue mission, He can use anything including our enemies to make sure we are victorious. In Joshua chapter 10 we see how the five kings gathered together against the children of Israel. They thought by making an alliance they would be able to fight with God who was fighting for His children. God confused them such that Joshua and the Israelites defeated and pursued them all together.

In their own abilities, there was no way the children of Israel would be able to defeat the five kings. It is the same in our lives that no matter how many alliances are made against us, as long us we have committed our works to the Lord, our plans will be established (Proverbs 16:3).

The only condition is to not fear any rebuke from the camps of the enemy but to be strong and courageous (Joshua 10:25). The same God who fought for the children of Israel will also fight for us.

In Exodus 14 we see how God threw the Egyptian army into confusion. He jammed the wheels of their chariots so that they had difficulty driving. Nothing can operate well if the wheels are jammed. If the brain is not functioning properly, then there will be confusion. The Egyptians realized that God was fighting for the children of Israel and decided to run away but alas, it was too late as they were swept into the sea.

All this was happening while the children of Israel continued to go forward by faith, believing that God will complete the good work. The greatest weapon that we have is prayer, and God will complete the rest for us. “You who call on the Lord, give yourself no rest, and give him no rest till he establishes Jerusalem and makes her the praise of the earth” (Isaiah 62:6-7).

