Chimwendo 2030 Ambitions Are Set to Destroy MCP’s 2025 Chances—He Must Choose Between Self-Interest and Party Unity

As Malawi inches closer to the September elections, Chimwendo Banda’s personal ambitions for 2030 are threatening to unravel the very fabric of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Instead of focusing on the party’s unity and the task at hand—securing a second term for President Lazarus Chakwera—Chimwendo is orchestrating internal power struggles that could weaken the party beyond repair.

At the heart of this turmoil is Chimwendo’s preference for Gotani Hara as the party’s running mate. Mumba, with his growing influence and efforts on the ground, is seen as a direct threat to Chimwendo’s chances of running for president in 2030. Chimwendo wants to suppress Mumba’s progress at all costs, even going so far as to block other potential candidates like Simplex Chithyola, who he views as threats to his future ambitions.

Chimwendo is so focused on consolidating power for himself that he is manipulating the party primaries to ensure that only his loyalists are given the chance to run, while sidelining or attacking those who pose any threat to his 2030 presidential aspirations. This has already resulted in legal challenges from disgruntled aspirants, some of whom have gone to court to stop the primaries. His actions are creating a toxic atmosphere within the party, undermining the very foundation that could propel the MCP to victory in the upcoming elections.

Despite all this, Chimwendo has been working tirelessly on the ground, engaging with the masses, and campaigning for Chakwera’s reelection. While this is commendable, his role as Secretary-General of MCP goes beyond just grassroots campaigning. He has a responsibility to bring the party together, to ensure cohesion, and to foster unity within the ranks. However, by allowing his personal ambitions to dominate his actions, he is only deepening divisions and fueling animosity within the party.

Mumba, in contrast, has been out in the field, actively engaging with communities, donating ambulances, and rallying the support of traditional leaders. Yet, despite these efforts, Mumba finds himself sidelined, excluded from rallies, and reportedly being “fought relentlessly” by Chimwendo’s faction, all because he threatens Chimwendo’s vision for 2030. The MCP is headed for a deep internal divide, with factionalism now at the forefront of the party’s leadership struggles.

Chimwendo Banda must make a choice—he must put aside his own personal ambitions for the greater good of the party. If his agenda continues to dominate, and if he cannot find it within himself to foster unity, he will have failed not only as SG but also as a leader of the party. The people of Malawi deserve a united MCP, not a fractured one driven by the egos of a few individuals.

As Secretary-General, Chimwendo is supposed to be the glue that holds the party together, not the force that pulls it apart. If he insists on prioritizing his 2030 ambitions at the cost of the party’s success in 2025, he risks doing irreparable damage to the party’s chances of reelection. Chimwendo must lead by example, show self-sacrifice, and prioritize the collective goal of securing victory this September—or risk losing everything for the sake of personal ambition. The stakes have never been higher, and if Chimwendo’s selfishness continues unchecked, the MCP will pay the price.

