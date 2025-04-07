Take Waste Seriously—Lilongwe City Council Calls for Urgent Citizen Action

Lilongwe City Council is sounding the alarm on waste mismanagement and is urging residents to take personal responsibility in tackling one of the city’s most pressing challenges—improper waste disposal.

The call was made by Mayor Esther Sagawa on Friday evening during the Solid Waste Management Conference, held in Lilongwe with support from the World Bank. Sagawa stressed that waste management is no longer just a government issue—it’s a crisis that demands action from every individual and household.

“Lilongwe, as Malawi’s capital, is expanding rapidly due to urbanization. This growth is placing immense pressure on our waste management systems,” said Mayor Sagawa. “We must act now—waste management must begin with you and me.”

To address the rising volumes of waste, the council has already taken a major step by relocating its dumping operations from the overwhelmed Area 38 dump site to the more sustainable Nalikule landfill. But Sagawa says infrastructure alone is not enough.

“We need to match infrastructure with mindset. That’s why this conference is critical—to ignite a citywide culture of innovation and responsibility in how we handle waste,” she said.

During the event, John Chome, Director of Programs at Waste Advisors, emphasized the economic potential of waste, urging Malawians to see trash as a valuable resource, not a burden.

“Let’s talk about circular economy. Waste can be transformed into compost, recycled materials, and even business opportunities,” Chome said. “We must stop waiting for city councils to clean up after us. There’s a policy mandate in place now—the ‘polluter pays principle.’ Everyone who produces waste must own the responsibility of managing it.”

Chome urged citizens to adopt simple yet powerful practices like reusing, recycling, and proper disposal—actions that can collectively ease the burden on public systems and protect the environment.

The conference, themed “Invest in Innovative, Sustainable Waste Management Solutions for a Greener and Cleaner Lilongwe,” brought together stakeholders from government, private sector, and civil society, all focused on reversing the growing urban waste crisis.

As Lilongwe grows, the question is no longer if we act—but when. And the answer, city officials say, must be now.

