Chinese association donates K40m of medical supplies to Ntaja Health Centre

Lvliang Jiujiu Charity Association from China has donated K40 Milli worth of medical supplies to Ntaja Health Centre in Machinga.

The donation, which was made through the Ministry of Health, includes an ambulance, ambulance bed, two motorcycles, 10 hospital beds, 10 wheel chairs, 2 computers, cooker, microwave and a refrigerator.

Receiving the donation in Lilongwe on Friday, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi said the donation has come at a right time as most of the health facilities in southern region are recovering from the cyclone freddy.

“This will go a long way in alleviating problems in delivering health care services at the facility. People in the area deserves quality health care,” she said.

According to her over 60 health facilities were affected by the cyclone in southern region.

She said most of the facilities need support so that they provide quality health care and services to people.

Daud urged the management at the centre to ensure all the donated medical supplies are kept in good care, adding that if anyone steals they will be brought to book.

The association’s president, Zhang Ancai, said after learning that Ntaja Health Centre urgently needs to be upgraded to provide better treatment services for the local people, they called for people in Lvliang city for donations.

“These donated materials are not only a love from the people of our city but also a vivid reflection of the friendly exchange between the two places,” he said.

Zhang believed that the support will not only improve the treatment conditions of the facility but also effectively improve the health level of local residents.

Machinga District Hospital Director of Health and Social services, Dr Jones Chise, commended the Chinese charity association for the timely donation as the facility is upgrading to a community hospital.

“The facility has a huge catchment population so the support will assist a lot in providing health care services in the area,” he said.

Chise therefore assured that the donated items will be used for intended purpose.