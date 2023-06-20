Mzomera tells Mutharika to pay K59m court costs quickly or face explusion

North Malawi Democratic Progressive Party loyalist Muzomera Ngwira has told Peter Mutharika to pay the court costs quickly because he was the only beneficiary.

“Mutharika must pay the K59m court costs not the party. The case was self serving hence he should pay quickly to avoid embarrassing our beloved party,” said Muzomera.

The High court in Blantyre on Saturday ordered opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pay K59 million to Attorney General as costs over the MEC case.

The DPP took the government to court over the appointment of Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioners but the case was dismissed.

Assistant Registrar Ibrahim Hussein has ordered the DPP to pay K27,925,000 for court attendance, K4 million for court disbursement among other payments.

“In total, DPP should pay K51,472,500.00 plus K8,492,962.50 which is equal to K59,968,462.50, any aggrieved party may seek redress within the prescribed period,” reads part of the judgment.

The former ruling DPP went to court to seek a constitutional interpretation after the High Court in Lilongwe, hearing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vs President of Malawi in 2019 ruled that four Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) commissioners were appointed illegally.

