DPP tells “tired” Mutharika to step down

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Saturday took turns in Mzuzu demanding the immediate resignation of Peter Mutharika saying he is “tired” and has failed to unite the party.

DPP Regional Governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira claimed people from the northern region want his immediate resignation for the party to rebuild.

Mzomera Ngwira also attacked the current administration on the socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

Youth Director Dyton Musa said the current government has failed on among others, the one million jobs, eating three times a day, and reducing price for passports to K14 000. “Prices of goods keep on rising. This is the more reason we need to have them packing,” he says. Mussa therefore said the Tonse Alliance administration should start packing, claiming it won’t win again in the next election. He claimed DPP never lost the election but alleges that the party was removed forcefully.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!