Chinese envoy hands over girls hostel, school block to Thyolo Central constituency

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Lin Hongyang on Saturday handed over a 56-bed capacity girls hostel at Mpinji Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Thyolo Central constituency which have been constructed with funds from the Chinese government.

Lin emphasized that his government finds it easy to support interventions that are worth in uplifting lives in a special way.

“It is not right for school-going girls to travel long distances like 25 kilometres to and from school everyday to receive education,” he said.

The Chinese envoy said ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Thyolo Central Constituency Ben Phiri approached the embassy with a proposal for a girls hostel.

“This will mitigate the problem that all along hindered the smooth attainment of quality education by girls,” Lin said during an interview at the event.

The ambassador donated 25 school bags to the school and honored two best performing students with a K10,000 token each.

Meanwhile, the hostel, according to Phiri, came as a timely necessity after it was noted by constituents that girls were struggling to focus on education due to tiredness and other factors that came about because they reside far from school.

“In line with the guidelines of the United Nations charter on education, students are not supposed to travel more than 5 Kilometres to school, an estimate that has been far-fetched in the past. We have therefore constructed this hostel to deal with the root of the problem of absenteesim and lack of focus, especially among young girls,” said Phiri.

Besides the magnificent hostel, Phiri has also furnished the infrastructure with beds, mattresses and blankets. The hostel cost around K34 Million (approximately $45,000) to construct and furnish.

The Chinese government donated K22 million for the building while Phiri added K12 miĺlion.

In his remarks, headteacher of Mpinji CDSS William Sumani said the hostel will improve education standards in regards to performance in school at a time when they are slowly picking good results at MSCE.

He asked Phiri to consider putting a stable water system at the hostel to improve sanitation among girls hence facilitate their performance in class.

Responding to the headmaster’s request, Phiri promised that he is going to look into the water issue and find a quick solution to it.

He further said he will construct two more hostels, a kitchen and a matron’s house at the school.

Later in the day, Phiri officially opened a school block at Chelewani Primary School where he reiterated his desire to make learning an easy process for every pupil in Thyolo Central constituency.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd that gathered, Phiri urged the people to guard jealously the DPP and President Peter Mutharika vote in next year’s tripartite elections.

