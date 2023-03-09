Chinese Government hands over completion works of Parliament Building to Malawi

March 9, 2023 Fazilla Tembo – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Chinese Government has handed over the completion of major maintenance works carried out and cost them K1.5 billion at Parliament Building.

After 12 years of occupation by Malawi Parliament, the building had part of its roof leaking and floor tiles broken putting the building at risk.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chinese Ambassador, Long Zhou, said the building needed service because it has taken a long time without any maintenance.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou, hands over completion works of Parliament building to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara

“The main problem was roof leakage due to weather conditions hence the need for maintenance,” he said.

The maintenance project has taken them four months to complete.

Zhou said the successful completion of the maintenance project ensures that parliament discussions can be carried out in a good condition.

In her acceptance remarks, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for reaching out and assisting with maintenance of major areas that were most critical and required immediate action.

“The deliberations will go on well in the chamber without experiencing any leakages which was a concern among members of parliament,” she said.

Members of Parliament, staff and members from Chinese embassy on a group photo with Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara and Chinese Ambassador Long Zhou after the handover of maintenance works at Parliament building

Hara however pointed out that there are other areas that require massive maintenance and believed that they will be given attention.

