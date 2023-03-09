President Chakwera courts UN to increase efforts in building Malawi’s capacity in disaster risk management

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has pleaded with the United Nations (UN) to increase its efforts in building Malawi’s capacity in disaster risk management as well as post-disaster response.

Chakwera made the plea when he met UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, Ms. Mami Mizutori, on the sidelines of the LDC5 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) taking place in Doha, Qatar.

He drew Mizutori’s attention to the ongoing challenges Malawi is experiencing as a result of natural disasters.

President Chakwera told the UN Special Representative that the disasters have caused significant damage to human life, property, farming livelihoods, and the economy.

“As a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015–2030), Malawi is poised to achieve all the espoused 7 global targets by enriching our integrated approach that brings together disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and mitigation, and sustainable development,” said Chakwera.

Malawi has recently experienced the impact of cyclones, flash floods, drought, stormy rains, and hailstorms, among others.

