Chinese national faces 14 counts for abusing children in Malawi

A Chinese national Lu Ke also popularly known as Susu who escaped Malawi following revelations that he made Malawian children claim to be “black monsters” has been denied bail because he is a flight risk.

Susu’s abuse were recorded at Njewa in Lilongwe and circulated over the Chinese social media where he made reasonable profits.

He is been on remand at Maula Prison since his arrest on 16 July.

The bail has been denied on grounds that Susu is a flight risk as he fled the country before and that the Defense has failed to satisfy the court on the reasons they want Susu released on bail.

Dr Steven Kayuni Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Susu will remain in Prison until completion of trial.

The State has since filed 14 counts against Susu, who was arrested for allegedly using children to make racist comments in videos, which were being sold on Chinese online sites.

Kayuni said the counts include procurement of children for use of entertainment, trafficking in children, illegal use of internet and harmful social practices.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!