Chinsapo Sweet Melodies back with ‘Akudziwa ndi Yahweh’ album

After being in hibernation for some time, Lilongwe based women’s choir, Chinsapo sweet melodies has re-surfaced with a 10 truck album titled ‘akudziwa ndi Yahweh’ courtesy of Malawian owned Choice Construction company.

It is not about having excess funds, but the heart to help necessitated the director of Choice construction Daniel Makaula to pump in resources into the choir for the choir to record and distribute its music its newly released album.

The album whose songs are buzzing in various local radio stations across the country has started receiving positive feedback and people are describing it a mature album rich in content.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Makaula said he saw a great potential in the choir way back in 2018 and he has been putting things together to see

the choir doing great in the music industry.

Makaula said he will continue helping the choir to spread the gospel in all corners of the country and even abroad.

Chinsapo sweet melodies, according to Makaula is “Message oriented” has come with a different style that will change the industry and as a group they are buoyant of making a major break.

Chairperson for Chinsapo sweet melodies Angella Chankomera said they are

destined for the better and their music is a blend of both modern and traditional elements.

“While spreading the gospel, we would want to run away from the current trend. We are here to make a difference and reach out to people with the type of music that they will appreciate,” she said

Recorded by Khathwa Aligiza at Alimoso Studios in the commercial city of Blantyre the 10 truck album has more inspiring and teaching songs including Odala, Akudziwa ndi Yahweh and Chisomo among others.

The choir which under Pentecostal holiness church at Chinsapo township in Lilongwe is also expected to shoot its DVD once all the necessities are put together, according to Maxwell Olloto who is also helping them working on some pertinent issues in the music industry.

