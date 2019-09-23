Rav Levi’s Zubayumo Makamo’s wonder house

When Ras Chikomeni Chirwa boldly decided to contest in the May, 2019 presidential election, it was like a big joke of the year to many Malawians for reasons best known to them.

Ras Chikomeni is not the only uniquely thinking Rastafarian, if you travel about 15-20 kilometres west of Mzimba Boma deep into the rural area at Beje Jere Village in Zubayumo Makamo’s area-Paramount Chief M’mbelwa, you meet Ras Levi (real name, Gilbert Jere) constructing a two-storey structure.

The 37-year-old, who runs a groceries shop, plans to use the top floor for a bedroom and a music studio, while the base floor will be a shop for clothes.

However, the structure is a death trap as no reinforcement wires are used in its construction. Ras Levi also just uses mud instead of mixing sand with cement in construction of some parts of the upper floor.

