Rav Levi’s Zubayumo Makamo’s wonder house

September 23, 2019 Trouble Ziba-Mana 4 Comments

When Ras Chikomeni Chirwa boldly decided to contest in the May, 2019 presidential election, it was like a big joke of the year to many Malawians for reasons best known to them.

Ras Levi
Ras Levi folding his arms in front of his house

Ras Chikomeni is not the only uniquely thinking Rastafarian, if you travel about 15-20 kilometres west of Mzimba Boma deep into the rural area at Beje Jere Village in Zubayumo Makamo’s area-Paramount Chief M’mbelwa, you meet Ras Levi (real name, Gilbert Jere) constructing a two-storey structure.

The 37-year-old, who runs a groceries shop, plans to use the top floor for a bedroom and a music studio, while the base floor will be a shop for clothes.

However, the structure is a death trap as no reinforcement wires are used in its construction. Ras Levi also just uses mud instead of mixing sand with cement in construction of some parts of the upper floor.

Iantana
Iantana

akufunika support nzeru zabhoo

2 hours ago
Chakwera
Chakwera

Beautiful…Iwe osamugulira ma wire bwanji

3 hours ago
Iantana
Iantana

kkkk

2 hours ago
Omama
Omama

chamba ichi

3 hours ago