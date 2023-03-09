Chinsapo Sweet Melodies set to launch new album

One of the country’s renowned choral groups, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies says it is set to launch its new 10-track music album titled ‘Abisa Moyo Wako’ on May 28, 2023 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Revealing about the launch of the album to journalists on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies Choir Mistress, Angella Chamkomera said that they are currently doing rehearsals in preparation for the music album launch and patrons should look forward for an outstanding performance.

“We recorded the album early 2022 and at the moment we have clocked one year and some months since the album was recorded, for this reason we have thought it wise to launch the album in order for the Malawians to enjoy the songs which the album is carrying.

“Currently we are doing the preparations ahead of the music album launch and the patrons should expect to enjoy our live performance at the launch that will move up their spiritual lives,” Chamkomera said.

She also said that they have invited Tanzania based gospel music maestro, Rose Muhando who will perform at the album launch together with other invited international as well as local gospel music artists.

Also commenting on the same, the lead organizer of the album launch, Levison Msakambewa urged gospel music lovers in the country to patronize the forth coming album launch in their large numbers.

“Chinsapo Sweet Melodies is made up of our women who need our support; I therefore call upon the public especially those who love gospel music to be part of the music album launch and support our women,” he said.

According to him, the tickets for the album launch will be pegged at a subsidized price of K5000 (standard ticket) and K8000 (VIP ticket) once they are ready.

He also said that the prices of the tickets have been subsidized after CHOICE Construction made its sponsorship towards the album launch.

In her remarks, CHOICE Construction Administrator, Esther Lazaro said that they decided to support the music album launch as one way of complementing their corporate social responsibility.

