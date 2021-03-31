Chiradzulu Hospital theatre staff were using a fan during surgery: NBM Capital Markets donates air conditioning  

National Bank (NBM) Capital Markets, a subsidiary of National Bank of Malawi, have done to the rescue of Chiradzulu District Hospital by donating an air conditioning machine for its surgical theatre.

In his vote of thanks at the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, the hospital’s Senior Health Officer, Dr. Madalitso Kalima said all air conditioners for their three theatres malfunctioned a long time back as they were never replaced since 2005 when the hospital started its services.

He said they improvised by using a standard fan — which is not a medically approved theatre operating standard.

He stressed that air conditioning regulates temperature and humidity as well as filtration of air contamination from open wounds during operations.

As the medical staff wear heavy gears, it helps them not to sweat which is a comfortable working environment.

In thanking NBM Capital Markets, Kalima appealed to other stakeholders and wellwishers if they could also assist in resuscitating the other two theatres whose gadgets, including air conditioning are not functioning.

“We need stakeholders like you to assist us because the challenges we face are many and government alone cannot sustain the whole country’s hospitals and health centres.

He outlined some of the challenges that include maternity wards’ intensive care monitoring gadgets (which costs about US%150) high dependency units (about K1.25 million) which monitors all systems of the functioning body organs.

“Thus we ask stakeholders to come and assist us,” Kalima said. “We cherish the partnership we have just gained from National Bank Capital Markets and we pray that this will be a long lasting relationship,” Kalima said.

In his remarks NBM Capital Markets Fund Manager, Elton Masibawo said they took cognizance that much corporate emphasis for the health delivery services was on assisting in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus when they decided to assist Chiradzulu Hospital, they first engaged with its management to see where they could best support.

“We learnt learnt that the air conditioner in the theatre room at this hospital malfunctioned some two years ago — making the theatre environment for medical personnel as well as patients very unconducive during surgeries.

“The hospital has been using fans as a replacement of the damaged air conditioner but still they did not meet the required standard. I believe that this initiative will improve the environment of the operating theatre room and in turn improve service delivery of the hospital.”

He added that one of the NBM Capital’s core values is social responsibility to avail ourselves to the needs of the communities that they operate in.

“As Mahatma Gandhi once said and I quote ‘it is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver’. Through this initiative, NBMCapital believes that we have contributed to a healthy Chiradzulu, above all to a healthy Malawi.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kalima said the district has a population of 377,103 and is a referral for 13 health centres. It is currently trying to control the districts high mortality rate which as from July last year has reduced as 16 lives were lost with six of them from January.

“We are strengthening our communication system with all health centres that some of them should have their own ambulances instead of us as a referral to send one to them.

“We are also training our healthcare workers on basis emergency medical care and also establishing a feedback system with our communities to see how best to provide medical services for them.”

NBM Capital Markets Limited is a wholly-owned investment management subsidiary of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc that prides itself as are the premier portfolio managers in the country.

Products and services offered include fund management, capital and money markets, corporate financing and financial advisory.

Its expertise range from managing pension funds, gratuity funds and endowment funds to managing corporate and private wealth investments.

