MultiChoice launches new channel OneZed on DStv from April 1

Effective April 1, 2021, MultiChoice Malawi is launching yet another exciting channel, OneZed — which will be offering a mix of talk shows, dramas, music shows and documentaries.

The channel will be available all subscribers on DStv platform bouquets of Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium on channel 172.

A statement from MultiChoice Managing Director, Gus Banda says OneZed is a general entertainment channel and home for family viewing where authentic local stories meet international narratives.

“This is one of the ways in which we continue to show how we are putting our customers at the heart of everything we do as a business and we will continue to add more value for their viewing pleasure,” Banda said.

“In addition to existing African channels, MultiChoice, through OneZed, will continue to play a significant role in bringing the African production industry to life in Malawi with content that resonates with viewers.

“As part of its package, OneZed puts together exciting home-grown content that seeks to promote African talent,” he said.

In February, MultiChoice — Africa’s most-loved storyteller — launched a brand-new Pan-African lifestyle channel on DStv channel 173 named HONEY.

MultiChoice said HONEY is also available for Compact, Compact Plus and Premium customers, which is part of Multichoice’s ongoing effort to enhance its customers’ viewing experience and delight them with additional content.

HONEY is a bold, unscripted lifestyle TV channel for curious and connected Africans — celebrating and exploring African lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating, as well as reality shows.

When launching it, MultiChoice’s CEO of General Entertainment, Yolisa Phahle had said in a statement that the new channel follows consistent, upward lifestyle-viewership trends on the continent.

“The channel is part of our commitment to keep bringing fresh, authentic and local content to our African subscribers,” she had said.

“For many years, we’ve seen lifestyle is a popular genre on the continent; and now our subscribers will see their own talent, food, celebrations, and their families as the well-deserved hero.”

The channel is being broadcast in all key African regions including Malawi, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, DRC, Cameroon and South Africa.

