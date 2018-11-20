Chiradzulu pupils on streets, protest arrest of fellow learner who fought with teacher

Hundreds of pupils from Chiradzulu Primary School pupils on Monday took to the streets to protest the arrest of a Standard 8 pupil who was arrested after picking up a fight with a teacher.

The pupil fought with his teacher on Friday during assembly time after he was asked to stop eating porridge during the assembly.

Following the fight, the boy was arrested on Saturday and on Monday morning as his case was to be heard at court his fellow pupils saw him and started shouting for his release.

Police Officers rushed to the scene to dispense the pupils who had by then started blocking the road and stoning them.

Parents, Teachers Association (PTA) Chairperson, Alexander Maloya condemned the behaviour portrayed by the pupils saying if they had problems they could have first sought audience with the Head teacher or the PTA.

He condemned the school management for failing to resolve the issue or consult the PTA before resolving to have the pupil arrested.

“We went to school for a meeting with school management and we started hearing some murmurings from the pupils after making some inquires we learnt of the arrest. We asked to meet the head teacher, but we were told that he was at the District Education Managers (DEM) office on the same issue,” the Chairperson said.

Maloya added that when the head teacher arrived at the school, he refused to talk to them saying they are still discussing with the DEM and the matter is in court.

According to information sourced at the court, the accused is Hanleck Elias, 18 and is answering a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 254 of the penal code.

His case was adjourned to Friday November 23, 2018 where the court is expected to give the ruling.

