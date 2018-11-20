Mutharika ‘feminocracy’ continues, appoints Rose Kanyuka as Malawi Law Commissioner

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Rosemary Kumitsonyo-Kanyuka as the Law Commissioner to continue his agenda in promoting female talent to achieve gender equality.

Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara says the appointement is with effect from November 19, 2018.

“His Execellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi , has, pursuant to section 133(a) of the constitution appointed Rosemary Kumitsonyo-Kanyuka to the position of Law Commissioner,” reads in part the statement by Muhara made available to Nyasa Times.

Until her appointment Kanyuka was serving as Director at Reserve Bank of Malawi where was appointed into the position in August this year.

Mutharika’s government has taken proactive measures to include women in strategic decision-making positions.

The President has so far appointed to the position of Clerk of Parliament, Solicitor General, Malawi Prisons Chief Commissioner and Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission to held by women.

According to Mutharika Malawi considers women participation in all corners of governance and society as a priority.

The potential of a ‘feminocracy’ should surely instil optimism in those working towards equality of opportunity for female talent in the world of work.

Monthly benefits for a Law Commissioner include a basic salary of around K1.4 million, fuel allocation of 600 litres, airtime allocation of K35 000 and medical aid scheme for her family worth K289 275.

The Law Commissioner also gets a gross pay of K520 130 as a commissioner of the Malawi Human Rights Commission.

Section 134(2) of the Constitution provides that the Law Commissioner shall serve a term of not more than five years but he or she may be appointed for such further term or terms not exceeding 5 years as the President shall, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, determine.

