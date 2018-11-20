Chanco dazzles in the classic social weekend

It is believed that, just like any other human’s need, entertainment has been under the spotlight of human’s primary needs. At some point, all school going youth engaged in different studies require time off the books to relieve the brain of pressure.

Realizing the importance ofeEntertainment, University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Students hosted social weekend as a way of relaxing from the rigors of academic life, the event which many students described as the best of its kind.

Held from Friday to Saturday the social weekend brought together students from different colleges including Catholic University, Poly and BIU among others.

Just looking at photos and videos that have gone viral in different social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp, one would agree that the social weekend was really classic and the best in ages.

Bachelor of Arts Communication and Cultural Studies fourth year Student Innocent Chisambo said the event was well organised and he did not regret being part of it.

“I enjoyed my last weekend, it was fun and full of amusement and I am looking forward for more,” he said

Speaking in an interview, Students Union President Kennedy Ganthu said he was excited that the event went on well and that it was different from previous events as special needs students were also involved and took part in different activities.

“The event was one of its kind, people really enjoyed everything, as the students union we are grateful for that. Even special needs students played games, indeed it was all inclusive”, he said

Ganthu also thanked all the students for being part of the event saying it also eased the academic pleasure that students had for the past weeks.

Deputy Entertainment Director Chawanangwa Malanga concurred with Ganthu saying the social weekend was massive and people had fun as the event was characterized with different activities including costume party, sporting activities, dancing competition and eating competition among others.

“The social weekend was good, we introduced a costume party and people came in large numbers starting from Friday to Sartuday. I also believe that the event created a platform for students to relax after spending hours in the Library and attending classes here and then”, he said

Malanga said the only challenge they faced is that some sponsors pooled out few days before the event.

During the social weekend there were also music perfomances by Gwamba, Nepman, Nthondwa, Macelba, Kelly Kay and Theba Staks among others.

