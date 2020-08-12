Chisale back in court to stop further arrests: This is persecution – lawyer

Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide, Norman Chisale has applied to the Supreme Court to stop the State from further effecting arrests on him.

Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe has confirmed the development, saying the interparte hearing on the injunction would be heard this morning in the Supreme Court of Appeal before Justice Frank Kapanda.

“We want the court to rule that my client should not be subjected to further arrests because this is persecution,” he said.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire threw out the application on July 31, saying it had no merit.

Gondwe then appealed against Mkandawire’s ruling.

Chisale has been arrested three times on charges of importing cement duty free using Mutharika’s privileges of duty free imports, murder of former director at Anti-Corruption Bureau and attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

He is currently on full remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe.

