Chisale back in court to stop further arrests: This is persecution – lawyer
Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide, Norman Chisale has applied to the Supreme Court to stop the State from further effecting arrests on him.
Chisale’s lawyer Chancy Gondwe has confirmed the development, saying the interparte hearing on the injunction would be heard this morning in the Supreme Court of Appeal before Justice Frank Kapanda.
“We want the court to rule that my client should not be subjected to further arrests because this is persecution,” he said.
High Court judge Charles Mkandawire threw out the application on July 31, saying it had no merit.
Gondwe then appealed against Mkandawire’s ruling.
Chisale has been arrested three times on charges of importing cement duty free using Mutharika’s privileges of duty free imports, murder of former director at Anti-Corruption Bureau and attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.
He is currently on full remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe.
Chancy Gondwe wakangalika kudya ndalama za Chisale. Akumunamiza Chisale kuti zinthu zosatheka zitheka. ndi cholinga chomudyera ndalama
Mxii!! Chisale has shown a “propensity for compulsive criminal conduct”. So lock him up right there at the courthouse. Asatitayise nthawi uyu — ife tikudikilira the arrest of his former boss.
Chisale and your stupid lawyer be advised, if you minded about being persecuted you would not have been involved in so many crimes, the more crimes you have committed the more arrests you have invited to yourself. Mind you ,you have persecuted more Malawians with your behaviour than you think.
Sindinamvepo munthu kupempha court kuti mendipase injunction kuti asandimangenso ndikapezeka ndi mulandu wina. 1. Akuuza bwalo kuti akudziwa kuli milamdu ina 2. Atamupasa injunction imeneyo, ndiye kuti it will set a precedent , Mutharika , Ben Phiri, Aunt Getu, Muhara, Dausi , Nankhumwa George Nayeja, Dorothy Shonga , omwe ali ndi ma file migolo.migolo nawo akapeza ma injunctions . Chancy Gondwe ndi lawyer oyipa akufuna kungomukawa Chisale. Imagine lawyer kumuuza munthu owomberedwa kuti lemba kalata kuti sukufuna chisale ayimbidwe mulandu koma akudziwa kuti criminal case lodandaula ndi Boma osati owomberedwa. Kenako mtimva wabwera ndi kalata from azibale a Njaunji kuti… Read more »
chancy just wants a bite on Chisale’s stolen money – he clearly knows this can’t be granted.
How does one stop arrests when he committed offences? Momwe amapha anthu kapena kuba cement samadziwa kuti akulakwa