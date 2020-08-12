National Youth FA fails to hold AGM

The National Youth Football Association (NYFA) has been severely hit by the Covid-19 preventive measures gazetted by the Malawi government last week and could not hold a physical Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Among other things, government ordered mandatory wearing of face masks and prohibited gatherings of more than ten people.

The NYFA was supposed to have an AGM)in Salima where among other items on the agenda, delegates were supposed to fill some vacant positions and map the way forward on 2020 activities.

Chairperson for the association, Osward Lungu, says they cannot hold the meeting following government restrictions.

“As it is now, we cannot meet since government is allowing gatherings of only not more than ten people. The NYFA relies on its AGM to run the affairs of the association.

“We needed at least three hours to look into a number of issues. Another concern we have is that some youth are still playing football in their respective locations because they are not going to school and they seem to be idle.

“This is one issue we wanted to discuss but we can’t. My plea is that leaders in different locations should pass the message to the youths to refrain from gathering and playing football amidst this COVID-19 pandemic,” Lungu told Nyasa Times.

