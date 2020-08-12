MEC fails to pay June 23 presiding officers

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is under intense pressure to pay presiding officers agreed allowances for supervising the court sanctioned June 23 presidential election.

The presiding officers in Blantyre have since petitioned the pollster over the underpaid allowances.

The presiding officers representative, Marion Mwenefumbo, said among other disparities, Mec was underpaying the officers during the June 23 fresh presidential election.

Mwenefumbo argues thag MEC was supposed to be paying the officers allowances from MK10,000 to MK20,000 but instead they were receiving just MK2,000 and MK5,000.

MEC has conceded of the anomaly, saying it occurred during planning stage.

The pollster has since advised the presiding officers to have their names handed over at the Commission’s offices on Monday next week for the disparity to be rectified.

